King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,535 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,431 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 2,722,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,018,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

