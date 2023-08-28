King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,528 shares of the software’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock worth $265,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.76. 14,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,158. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $141.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,971.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,178 shares of company stock worth $19,205,598 over the last 90 days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

