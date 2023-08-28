King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,990 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.47% of Global Industrial worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Industrial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Price Performance

Global Industrial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.60. 733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.69. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 5.93%. Research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.