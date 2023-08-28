King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 20,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 606,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $2,562,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 793,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 65,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.44. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,546 shares of company stock worth $66,664 over the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Further Reading

