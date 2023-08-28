King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 9,965 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Starbucks by 67.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 501,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,976. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.35.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

