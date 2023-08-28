Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

KINS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.98. 29,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.