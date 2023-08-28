Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Sells $1,507,280.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KNSL traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,997. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.82 and a 1 year high of $393.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.89 and a 200-day moving average of $335.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,370,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

