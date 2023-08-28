KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. KOK has a market cap of $3.23 million and $430,026.19 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0065728 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $500,192.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

