KOK (KOK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $378,546.86

KOK (KOK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $378,546.86 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,085.33 or 1.00014955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0065728 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $500,192.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

