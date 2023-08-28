Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. 53,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,969. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile
