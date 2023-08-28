Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. 53,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,969. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

