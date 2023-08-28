Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Shares Sold by Kim LLC

Kim LLC cut its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,500 shares during the period. Kim LLC’s holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHC. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,097,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 753,278 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $7,357,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 3,359.3% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 729,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 708,611 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 979.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 562,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 510,255 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Monday. 26,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

