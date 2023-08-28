Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.89. 537,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

