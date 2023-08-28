LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.00 million-$226.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LFVN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 74,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 0.96.

In other LifeVantage news, insider Judd Dayton bought 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 749,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 20,000 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Judd Dayton bought 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,606. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

