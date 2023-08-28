Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.22 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $16,691.75 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,088.47 or 0.99995481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000041 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,719.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

