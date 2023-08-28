MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from MaxiPARTS’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

MaxiPARTS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get MaxiPARTS alerts:

MaxiPARTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes; and approximately 10,000 truck and trailer parts online.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxiPARTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxiPARTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.