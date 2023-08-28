MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from MaxiPARTS’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
MaxiPARTS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.67.
MaxiPARTS Company Profile
