McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $103,760,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,461 shares of company stock worth $5,632,954 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.83. 1,611,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,304. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.49. The company has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

