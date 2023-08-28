Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.37. 6,108,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,903,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.19. The company has a market capitalization of $739.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock worth $12,461,940. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

