Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up to $63.72

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.72, but opened at $65.72. Micron Technology shares last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 1,607,618 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock worth $12,025,330. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.