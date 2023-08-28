Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up to $6.89

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $7.78. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 508,508 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCW. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,975,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,685 shares of company stock worth $10,612,959 over the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.