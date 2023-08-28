MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 3,363 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,626. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $276.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

