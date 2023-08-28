MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

