MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 34,573 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. 2,147,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

