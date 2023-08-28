MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 79.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $7,433,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,367,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.23.

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $362.11. 273,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.78 and a 200 day moving average of $299.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.