Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $143.60 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00027891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,082,061,493 coins and its circulating supply is 715,958,394 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

