My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $278,116.86

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $874,950.18 and $278,116.86 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003220 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

