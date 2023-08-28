Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.88. 392,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,662. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

