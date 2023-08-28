New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEWR

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,995. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.