NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NEWT stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $438.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 127.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter worth approximately $25,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 470,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter worth approximately $5,979,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

