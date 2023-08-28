NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Up 165.9% in August

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NextNav stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.81. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. NextNav has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.06.

Get NextNav alerts:

Institutional Trading of NextNav

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextNav stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,254,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NextNav Company Profile

nextnav’s (formerly known as commlabs) is the developer of a next generation location enabling technology that brings accurate location service, with carrier-grade reliability, into buildings and urban areas where satellite-based gps signals can’t reach. nextnav is deploying a dedicated, wide-area terrestrial network exclusively for the provision of location information with “store level / floor level” accuracy across an entire metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.