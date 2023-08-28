Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $165.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. Nucor has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

