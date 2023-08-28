Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.00

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 285319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 127,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71,137 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,231,000 after acquiring an additional 97,947 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

