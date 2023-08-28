NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,368,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,479,207. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.16 and its 200-day moving average is $340.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

