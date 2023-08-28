NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

