NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,114.14 or 1.00038142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

