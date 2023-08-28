OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 724,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,416,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

