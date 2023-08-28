OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,956,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,683,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,500 over the last 90 days. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

