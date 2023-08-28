Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ OM opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $686.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.18 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,217.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,809 shares of company stock valued at $941,470 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after acquiring an additional 98,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 346,744 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

