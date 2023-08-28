Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,767. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.