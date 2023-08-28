Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up about 2.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after buying an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 219,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 94.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

