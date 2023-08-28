Paula Bell Purchases 82 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £124.64 ($159.02).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Paula Bell bought 74 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £125.80 ($160.50).

On Monday, June 26th, Paula Bell bought 74 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($158.61).

SPT opened at GBX 148.70 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £880.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,143.85, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.36. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 147.60 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($3.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

