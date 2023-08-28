Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $406.75. 1,509,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,689. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

