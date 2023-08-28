Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 315,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSHG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,180. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 61.43%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Performance Shipping in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

