Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,253,914 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,253,914 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Mosaic by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.3 %

MOS traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. 1,949,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

