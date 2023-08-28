Private Capital Management LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of V traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $243.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,449. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.60 and a 200-day moving average of $230.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.