Profund Advisors LLC Has $12.47 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. 22,317,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,176,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.23 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

