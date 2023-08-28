Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Progressive stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,965. Progressive has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,070 shares of company stock worth $6,842,385. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

