Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $83.12.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
