Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $83.12.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.