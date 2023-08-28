REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive Price Performance

REE opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in REE Automotive by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 195,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.