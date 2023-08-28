Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 17,700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 4.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $553.21. 671,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,355. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $557.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.33. The firm has a market cap of $525.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.