RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,883 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTB traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $127.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

